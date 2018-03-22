NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

England coach 'embarrassed' at shocking collapse

2018-03-22 13:07
Trevor Bayliss (Getty)
Related Links

Auckland - England coach Trevor Bayliss admitted he was "embarrassed" on Thursday after a collapse to 58 all out against New Zealand which left him struggling for answers. 

"It was a very poor effort today, it just simply wasn't good enough," Bayliss said, at the end of one of the worst days in England Test history. 

It was their sixth lowest Test score and only a heroic 33 not out by number nine batsman Craig Overton ensured they passed the world record lowest innings of 26 set by New Zealand in 1955. 

At stumps the Black Caps, seemingly untroubled by the conditions in the first day-night Test in New Zealand, were firmly in command at 175 for three, a lead of 117 runs with seven wickets in hand. 

"We've got the best team from England we can pick here," Bayliss said, admitting he was "hurt" by the performance. 

"We've got to sit down and have a good chat about it. Is it a mental approach? Is it something in our preparation? Are we good enough at working out how to actually play when we do lose one or two early wickets?" the coach added. 

"Embarrassed? Certainly, and I probably wasn't the only one in our change room. It's certainly not good enough." 

New Zealand only needed two bowlers, Trent Boult - who finished with a career best six for 32 - and Tim Southee, who took four for 25, in an innings that lasted just 20.4 overs. 

But Bayliss said that while New Zealand performed well with the ball, he believed the problem lay with the England batsmen. 

"I thought the New Zealand bowlers bowled extremely well and we batted equally as badly," he said. 

"I thought we made a lot of mistakes with our footwork. The ball was swinging a little bit but when the ball's pitched up it's as simple as it gets and a lot of our guys were out today playing from behind the crease to fairly full balls." 

Apart from Overton, opener Mark Stoneman's 11 was the only other England score in double figures, while captain Joe Root led a parade of five players out for a duck. 

New Zealand's batting was far more solid with Kane Williamson not out 91 at stumps while Tom Latham, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls all made it into the twenties.

Read more on:    england  |  trevor bayliss  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

From Augusta to Newlands, Shane Warne is in town

2018-03-22 11:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Smith slams decision to overturn Rabada ban Du Plessis, Smith clash over Rabada decision Thunder Boult destroys England for 58! Proteas set to miss 2017/18 transformation targets WATCH: Lance Klusener and Makhaya Ntini’s sons face off on the cricket pitch!
Strauss to equal Matfield's Super Rugby record Old national flag lands Griquas player in hot water Klaasen released from Proteas squad Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling 'Many years' later, IPL to adopt DRS

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 