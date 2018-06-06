NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Embattled Cricket Australia CEO Sutherland quits

2018-06-06 06:22
James Sutherland (Getty)
Sydney - Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland announced on Wednesday he will stand down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that rattled the game. 

Sutherland, who has been chief executive for 17 of his 20 years with Cricket Australia, has given 12 months' notice and will continue in his role until a suitable replacement is found. 

"After nearly 20 years at Cricket Australia, the time is right. I feel very comfortable that this is the right time for me and a good time for the game," he said. 

Sutherland came under intense pressure in March when former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball in the third Test in South Africa. 

They were all banned from state and international cricket over one of the biggest scandals to engulf the sport, while then-coach Darren Lehmann resigned. 

Sutherland resisted calls to quit and insisted the crisis did not have any bearing on his decision. 

"It certainly was a big issue at the time. But when you work in an industry and an environment as we do, as chief executive of a major sport, these things come from time to time," he said. 

"It hasn't had a bearing on my decision." 

Asked why he was not going immediately, he said he wanted to allow the game to make a smooth transition. 

"I think that having been in the role for 17 years, there are things that I've come to know along the way, that it's only appropriate for me to work closely with my successor. 

"But at the same time, I'll be looking to get out of their way as quickly as possible as well." 

NSW Cricket chairperson John Warn stood down from his role this week and has been touted as a potential replacement. 

Cricket Australia chairperson David Peever applauded Sutherland for what he had achieved. 

"On behalf of the board and management of Cricket Australia we thank James for his wonderful service to the game," he said. 

"James has been instrumental in driving crucial change around the game to make it even stronger for future generations."

