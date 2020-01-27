NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Du Plessis, Root play down on-field incident

2020-01-27 19:48
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Getty Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Monday that an incident involving England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and fast bowler Stuart Broad was just a case of him standing up to opponents.

Du Plessis appeared to bump into Buttler while exchanging words with Broad on the fourth afternoon of the fourth Test, which England won by 191 runs.

The incident happened as Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen were frustrating England during a 92-run partnership on a hot afternoon.

The England players seemed to be getting annoyed at Du Plessis' habit of picking up the ball after playing a defensive shot.

After a throw from Sam Curran hit his pads, there were some heated words and Du Plessis appeared to walk into Buttler.

"That's part of my character," said Du Plessis. "If you go back you'll find I'm always involved in a little bit of something in a game, trying to show that fight as a leader of the team to show you don't stand back to opposition.

"It's not like I'm looking for it but if it comes across my way I won't back down. So that was just him (Broad) saying something to me and me saying something back."

"I don't think either Jos or myself knew we touched each other," said Du Plessis, who is under pressure after a poor run of form.

"It was just myself and Broady having a go at each other at that stage and it was him trying to get between me and him. There was no malicious intent."

England captain Joe Root said he thought the incident was "absolute nothing" and that at the time he was worried that it would make Du Plessis more determined.

"I thought Faf was using it to get himself going and my worry was that it was going to work in his favour," he said. "It was absolute handbags."

A miserable series for Du Plessis was completed after the close of play on Monday when South Africa were fined 60 percent of their match fee and deducted six World Test Championship points.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kobe Bryant's teenage daughter also among 9 killed in helicopter crash NBA legend Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Bryant NBA great Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash SA Super Rugby strengths, snags: BULLS SA Rugby boss unhappy over racial make-up of SA Super Rugby coaches
Bulls zone in on giant Wallabies lock Jaco Kriel seeks Lions return - report Proteas: Beuran may have booked Windies ticket SAFA's 'Vision 2020' in danger of derailing Blitzboks prioritise recovery with Sydney Sevens looming

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 