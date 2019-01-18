Domestic cricket called off in Zim due to political unrest

Cape Town - Domestic cricket matches in Zimbabwe have been called off due to the political unrest in the country.

According to Cricinfo, two Logan Cup matches, between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles at Harare Sports Club and Mid West Rhinos and Matabeleland Tuskers at Old Hararians, started on Monday.

On Tuesday, however, the deployment of the army because of protests saw both matches brought to an abrupt halt.

The report adds that some of the scorers, umpires and ground staff lived away from the venues and because of the protest action, they deemed it too dangerous to travel while many transport services were also not operating.

Zimbabwean cricket has tried desperately to get back on track in recent years but has struggled to do so, which is highlighted by the fact that they have not qualified for this year's World Cup in England.