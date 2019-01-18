NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Domestic cricket called off in Zim due to political unrest

2019-01-18 10:05
Zimbabwe cricket fans (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Domestic cricket matches in Zimbabwe have been called off due to the political unrest in the country.

According to Cricinfo, two Logan Cup matches, between Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles at Harare Sports Club and Mid West Rhinos and Matabeleland Tuskers at Old Hararians, started on Monday.

On Tuesday, however, the deployment of the army because of protests saw both matches brought to an abrupt halt. 

The report adds that some of the scorers, umpires and ground staff lived away from the venues and because of the protest action, they deemed it too dangerous to travel while many transport services were also not operating. 

Zimbabwean cricket has tried desperately to get back on track in recent years but has struggled to do so, which is highlighted by the fact that they have not qualified for this year's World Cup in England.

Read more on:    logan cup  |  zimbabwe  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms WATCH: Warner bats right-handed, smashes Chris Gayle S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year! Can Amla claw his way back to 50? Gibson must lead Proteas to CWC glory to keep job
S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year! Eddie Jones: Ireland the best team in the world Klaasen's World Cup dream at a crossroads Proteas legend Gibbs hails Ronaldo as 'simply the best' Gibson must lead Proteas to CWC glory to keep job

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 