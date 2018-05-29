NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Disgraced Warner, Bancroft to return to action

2018-05-29 06:30
David Warner (Getty)
Related Links

Sydney - Disgraced Australian stars David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will return to competitive cricket at a low-level limited-overs tournament in the country's tropical north in July, it was announced on Tuesday. 

Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket and Bancroft a nine-month suspension over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March that rocked the game. 

But they are allowed to appear at club level in Australia and in domestic tournaments abroad. 

As they work to rebuild their careers, the duo will feature in the NT Strike League in Darwin, a month-long Twenty20 and one-day event that features four franchises - Desert Blaze, City Cyclones, Northern Tide and Southern Storm. 

Bancroft is available for the entire tournament with Warner committing to two one-dayers on July 21 and 22. 

"We're delighted that Cameron and David will be joining us in Darwin for the Strike League," said Northern Territory Cricket chief Joel Morrison in a statement. 

"Their presence and experience will be invaluable for our local players." 

Warner, who is also set to play for his Sydney club side Randwick Petersham from September, spent time running cricket clinics last month in Darwin. 

He said he was keen to be part of a league that is designed to give emerging players experience against interstate and international talent. 

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July," he said. 

"I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I'm keen to be part of it." 

Former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also suspended over the tampering incident, is set to make his return at an inaugural Global T20 Canada event in Toronto from June 28-July 15.

Read more on:    david warner  |  cameron bancroft  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Elgar's ODI return for the Proteas 'possible'

2018-05-28 21:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Twitter reacts: Bok captain Kolisi makes history Bok squad for Wales reveals Rassie's greater plans Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59? Kolisi named Bok captain, Du Toit to lead v Wales Erasmus names Springbok squad for June Tests
Siya: A splendid moment for SA rugby Super Rugby playoff picture: SA sides scrambling! Boks v Wales LIVE on SuperSport 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 Ottis Gibson 'shocked' by AB retirement

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 