Dave Richardson to step down as ICC boss

Cape Town - Former Proteas wicketkeeper Dave Richardson has announced that he will stepping down as Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Having held the position since 2012, Richardson will step down following the completion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup when his contract expires.

In 2002, Richardson became the first person to hold the position of ICC General Manager - Cricket and was promoted as the Chief Executive in 2012.

"On behalf of the ICC Board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO," ICC Chairperson Shashank Manohar said.

"His achievements speak for themselves, but in recent history the commercial success of the sport, his leadership of the ICC team and establishing greater context for international cricket are of particular note.

"David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership. A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC."

Richardson said he believed the time was right for him to step down.

"The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right," he said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am particularly pleased with what we have achieved in recent times in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all Members to play at the highest level.

"I will certainly do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy for cricket aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud.

"I’d like to thank the ICC Chairperson and the current board of directors and Member Chief Executives for their support and of course to my senior team and all of the ICC staff who are so dedicated to our great sport."