Cricket

Dale Steyn linked to Big Bash deal

2019-09-10 15:30
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowling great Dale Steyn is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

According to Australian publication The Age, the Stars are "in deep negotiations" with Steyn.

The 36-year-old Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket last month but made it clear he was still available for One-Day International and T20 International cricket.

However, Steyn's availability for the BBL may be impacted by his desire to also play in the lucrative Bangladesh Premier League, which reportedly offers greater salaries than the BBL.

The BBL is scheduled for December 17 to February 8, with the Bangladesh league to run from December 5 until January 11.

The report added that Steyn is keen to join the Melbourne Stars for their final six BBL games.

Steyn was not picked in South Africa's three-match T20I squad against India for next month's series and his next international commitment could only be from February 2 when South Africa tackle England in a home ODI series.

Steyn remains a national contracted player for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket and can therefore be called up by the Proteas in the limited overs formats.

He has played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa.

He took a South African record 439 Test wickets and boasts 196 and 61 scalps in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

