NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

CSA set to face R7.3 million lawsuit over Global T20 flop

2018-12-09 08:20
Thabang Moroe
Thabang Moroe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in hot water with a former Global T20 owner claiming damages for a reported R7.3 million.

According to Cricinfo, Pretoria Mavericks owner Hiren Bhanu is suing CSA for $515 627.91 (R7.3 million) plus interest and costs of the suit.

The T20 Global League was due to have its first edition over November and December last year, but the tournament was canned in the absence of a broadcast deal under the leadership of former CEO Haroon Lorgat. 

Losses incurred by last year's postponement have been estimated to be R220 million.

The T20 Global League has since been replaced by a new-look tournament, the Mzansi Super League, which does not allow for private ownership.

In August this year, it was confirmed that Bhanu received $250 000 (R3.3 million) as a compensation for the initial deposit, however the Mavericks owner is still not satisfied.

"We're going to sue them for damages for the efforts that we put in," Bhanu confirmed to the publication on Saturday before launching legal action.

"Some people were paid their expenses, and they are happy with that. I'm not happy with that. We just want to be compensated for our time and effort."

According to the legal documents accessed by Cricinfo, Bhanu claimed he spent $81 247.76 (R1.1m) on marketing, $68 538.68 (R970 559) on legal fees, $107 216.81 (R1.5m) on salaries and wages and $103 754.22 (R1.4m) on travel as well as various other expenses.

Asked for their response‚ CSA said they were unaware of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the Mzansi Super League continues in full swing on Sunday as the Jozi Stars take on the Paarl Rocks (11:00) and the Cape Town Blitz face the Durban Heat (15:30).

Read more on:    csa  |  t20 global ­league  |  thabang moroe  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Ex-Lions, Bulls lock beaten to death in France LIVE: Cape Town Sevens - Day 2 As it happened: Blitzboks 21-26 All Blacks Sevens 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018
Chiefs move quickly in naming Ernst Middendorp as new coach Another former Bok dies of Motor Neurone Disease Langer rebuffs Tendulkar criticism of defensive batting Congo emerges as candidate to host 2019 AFCON 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 