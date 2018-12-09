CSA set to face R7.3 million lawsuit over Global T20 flop

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in hot water with a former Global T20 owner claiming damages for a reported R7.3 million.

According to Cricinfo, Pretoria Mavericks owner Hiren Bhanu is suing CSA for $515 627.91 (R7.3 million) plus interest and costs of the suit.

The T20 Global League was due to have its first edition over November and December last year, but the tournament was canned in the absence of a broadcast deal under the leadership of former CEO Haroon Lorgat.

Losses incurred by last year's postponement have been estimated to be R220 million.

The T20 Global League has since been replaced by a new-look tournament, the Mzansi Super League, which does not allow for private ownership.

In August this year, it was confirmed that Bhanu received $250 000 (R3.3 million) as a compensation for the initial deposit, however the Mavericks owner is still not satisfied.

"We're going to sue them for damages for the efforts that we put in," Bhanu confirmed to the publication on Saturday before launching legal action.

"Some people were paid their expenses, and they are happy with that. I'm not happy with that. We just want to be compensated for our time and effort."

According to the legal documents accessed by Cricinfo, Bhanu claimed he spent $81 247.76 (R1.1m) on marketing, $68 538.68 (R970 559) on legal fees, $107 216.81 (R1.5m) on salaries and wages and $103 754.22 (R1.4m) on travel as well as various other expenses.

Asked for their response‚ CSA said they were unaware of the lawsuit.

