CSA, SABC still negotiating T20 League partnership

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has confirmed that the board is still in ongoing negotiations with the public broadcaster, the SABC, ahead of the new-look T20 League.

Originally called the T20 Global League, the tournament was scrapped just weeks before it was due to be launched at the end of 2017.

Last month, CSA announced that their three-year partnership deal with the SABC after broadcaster SuperSport pulled out as CSA's equity partners for the tournament.

On Tuesday, Moroe was speaking to commentator Natalie Germanos on SABC 3 during the Proteas' T20 match against Zimbabwe in East London.

"We're working very hard with SABC in terms of drafting the contract, we just want to wrap up the long-form agreement between us, the SABC as well as our other partners then we can make all the necessary announcements," Moroe told SABC viewers at Buffalo Park.

"This is purely a step that we need to follow from a risk point of view, giving the disappointment of us having to postpone the league last year. The board has given me a strict mandate that before we announce anything, we have all the necessary agreements in place and they're signed."

CSA will announce the players and will then facilitate a player draft scheduled for October 17, where the six franchises will secure their players.

The competition is set to run from November 9 to December 16.