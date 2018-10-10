NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

CSA, SABC still negotiating T20 League partnership

2018-10-10 13:05
Thabang Moroe
Thabang Moroe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has confirmed that the board is still in ongoing negotiations with the public broadcaster, the SABC, ahead of the new-look T20 League.

READ: SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen?

Originally called the T20 Global League, the tournament was scrapped just weeks before it was due to be launched at the end of 2017.

Last month, CSA announced that their three-year partnership deal with the SABC after broadcaster SuperSport pulled out as CSA's equity partners for the tournament.

On Tuesday, Moroe was speaking to commentator Natalie Germanos on SABC 3 during the Proteas' T20 match against Zimbabwe in East London.

"We're working very hard with SABC in terms of drafting the contract, we just want to wrap up the long-form agreement between us, the SABC as well as our other partners then we can make all the necessary announcements," Moroe told SABC viewers at Buffalo Park.

"This is purely a step that we need to follow from a risk point of view, giving the disappointment of us having to postpone the league last year. The board has given me a strict mandate that before we announce anything, we have all the necessary agreements in place and they're signed."

CSA will announce the players and will then facilitate a player draft scheduled for October 17, where the six franchises will secure their players.

READ: Proteas set to miss start of new-look T20 league

The competition is set to run from November 9 to December 16.

Read more on:    csa  |  t20 global ­league  |  thabang moroe  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tahir shows his class after routing Zimbabwe

2018-10-10 11:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kiwi scribe: Transformation will weaken Springboks World Rugby backs dramatic Test revamp proposal 13 Boks released for Currie Cup duty Tahir shows his class after routing Zimbabwe Du Toit grateful for 'special' time with Boks
Bok flank stars have earned ‘feet-up’ Kiwi scribe: Transformation will weaken Springboks Stonehouse: There has been no contact from Bulls 13 Boks released for Currie Cup duty SA-born Scotland cricketer fighting brain tumour

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 