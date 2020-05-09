NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Cricket's 'magic' up in smoke without live audience: Kohli

2020-05-09 09:15
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
Related Links

India captain Virat Kohli believes cricket will be robbed of its "magical moments" if games are forced into empty stadiums when the sport emerges from its pandemic lockdown.

"It might happen. I honestly don't know how everyone's going to be able to take that, because we are used to playing in front of so many passionate people," said the star batsman.

"It will be played at a very good intensity, but that feel of the crowd connecting with the players, everyone feeling that tension around the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate," he told the Star Sports television channel on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted all major sports and cricket is suffering without its cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which should now be reaching its final stages.

"We will play the sport how it's supposed to be played but those magical moments would be very difficult to come by," Kohli said.

Some European football leagues are already making plans to restart in empty stadiums. But the IPL has not announced its intentions and there are now major doubts on whether the Twenty20 World Cup will start in Australia in October.

The International Cricket Council has said it is "exploring all options" for the tournament.

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who was to play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, said it would be a "hollow feeling" if games are played in front of empty stands.

"Cricket as we're used to is going to be different for a bit. There's the T20 World Cup and the IPL that we're all looking to play, but it's hard to picture anything without the fans," Carey said in an instagram session with Delhi's official website.

"It's going to be a hollow feeling, but I feel the fans will at least have some live cricket to look forward to on TV."

Read more on:    virat kohli  |  cricket  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The year the Bulls fired Kitch Christie at his hospital bed Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait to learn from Jake The obvious stumbling block to a Maharaj captaincy Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD
Walters admits leaving Springboks is 'bittersweet' Pirates midfielder Motshwari may have contracted Covid-19 while shopping Proudfoot: Differences between Rassie and Eddie 'eye-opening' Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warns

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 