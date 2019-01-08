Cash bonuses for India heroes after Australia Test triumph

New Delhi - India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85 000 (R1.2 million) for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.

India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21 400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10 700 per match.

That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85 000, doubling their match fees.

Coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants will get $35 650 each.

The BCCI routinely give bonuses for multi-nation tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or Champions Trophy, but extra payments for a bilateral series are rare.