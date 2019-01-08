NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Cash bonuses for India heroes after Australia Test triumph

2019-01-08 14:08
Virat Kohli (AP)
Related Links

New Delhi - India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85 000 (R1.2 million) for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.

India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21 400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10 700 per match.

That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85 000, doubling their match fees.

Coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants will get $35 650 each.

The BCCI routinely give bonuses for multi-nation tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or Champions Trophy, but extra payments for a bilateral series are rare.

Read more on:    india  |  australia  |  virat kohli  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's Madiba comments ruffle a few Twitter feathers Paarl Boys' High respond to accusations of player poaching Kolisi: Madiba wouldn't have supported quota system Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Bulls look to bolster front-row stocks with former Sharks prop
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 