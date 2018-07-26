NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cape drought forces WP premier league changes

2018-07-26
Cricket (File)
Cape Town - The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has confirmed premier league and first division A cricket will be reduced from a two-day to one-day competition for the 2018/19 season.

According to Club Cricket SA, a proposal - largely based on solicited feedback from premier league and first division clubs - suggested the format swap earlier this month.

It was discussed and approved at July 25's members’ council meeting at Newlands.

The decision will stand for the 2018/19 season and, later, potentially be re-evaluated for a return to two-day cricket in 2019/20.

The changes are effectively a consequence of a 2017/18 season substantially shortened by ongoing water restrictions - amid a historic drought - in Cape Town and surrounds.

The reserve divisions A and B, too, have changed to one-day cricket. Whether or not the reserve divisions A and B will compete in the 2018/19 Ama20 Competition must still be decided.

The third divisions A and B have remained relatively unchanged, with 35-over innings across 15 matches per club. These will culminate in semi-finals and finals, officiated by WPCA umpires instead of player-umpires.

The premier league and first division A will start in October - and third division in November.

