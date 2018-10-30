NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Calls mount for CA boss to quit after ball-tampering review

2018-10-30 06:56
David Peever
David Peever (Getty)
Related Links

Melbourne - Cricket Australia chairperson David Peever faced growing calls to quit on Tuesday after a damning review slammed the body's conduct leading up to a major ball-tampering scandal.

READ: Ball-tampering report slams 'arrogant' Aussie culture 

The independent review released on Monday found that an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture within Cricket Australia contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory. 

Peever has so far avoided an exodus of senior figures after the scandal, when players were caught using sandpaper to alter the ball in a Test match against South Africa in March. 

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, coach Darren Lehmann and team performance boss Pat Howard all resigned. Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, and batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months. 

Peever, a former Rio Tinto mining executive who was reappointed for a second term as chairperson only last week, said on Monday that he wouldn't step aside. 

"The work was never about wanting to dwell on negatives," Peever told national broadcaster ABC on Monday night when asked why he and the CA board should not resign. 

"This is a very important day for cricket and we are moving forward from here," he added. 

But former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson said the chairperson should be replaced by someone who played at the elite level. 

"We need a serious cricketing figurehead, not a corporate cricket figurehead," he told Fox News. 

"The business of cricket has overwhelmed the playing of cricket." 

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd also entered the debate, tweeting #PeeverShouldResign. 

"So let's get this straight. #CricketAustralia, under David Peever, has overseen the destruction of the intn'l image of our national game. But Peever gets re-appointed as Chair last wk, 3 days before release of damning Longstaff Report?

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) said in light of the scathing assessment, CA must share responsibility for the scandal, calling the bans on Smith, Warner and Bancroft to be lifted. 

"With this new information, common sense, common decency, basic fairness, proportionality and natural justice demand that the punishment is reduced," ACA President Greg Dyer told reporters in Melbourne. 

"The players have already lost time in the game, chances to play for Australia, endured public humiliation and faced massive financial penalties." 

The CA review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre accused Cricket Australia of ignoring the spirit of the game, leaving players without moral guidance. 

"My message to Cricket Australia is a simple one: These contrite men have been punished enough. Let these contrite men play," Dyer said. 

ACA also called for the "urgent" implementation of all 42 recommendations in the 145-page report, which also included complaints from those involved in the sport of a bullying culture in elite men's cricket. 

Among the recommendations was an anti-harassment code to stop sledging, and training to improve team leaders' "moral courage".

 The team, who have struggled for form in the absence of batting stars Smith and Warner, also released a "players pact" promising to respect the traditions of the game. 

Similar initiatives in the past, such as the "Spirit of Cricket" charter in 2003, had little impact.

Read more on:    cricket australia  |  david peever  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Knights recover after disastrous start against Warriors

2018-10-29 20:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby demotes SA ref after 'problem with his fitness' Currie Cup final: 5 talking points Boks: Their likely team for Twickenham AB: It would be 'selfish' and 'arrogant' to make Proteas return 3 Bulls loaned to Heyneke's Stade Francais
These Boks CAN hit ground running Grey skies greet Springboks in London Anderson emulates Ferreira's 1995 feat Prince William sends condolences to Leicester owner's family Playing golf is really good for you, study shows

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 