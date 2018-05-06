NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Bowlers help Proteas take 2-0 series lead

2018-05-06 16:25
Ayabonga Khaka (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A sensational performance by the bowlers, led by Ayabonga Khaka and Raisibe Ntozakhe set up the Proteas’ nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s ODI at Senwes Park on Sunday.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0 as it moves venues to Kimberley for the next two matches.

The pair took six wickets between them as South Africa skittled the tourists out for 89 runs in 39.5 overs after captain, Rumana Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.

Khaka got their innings off to a nightmare start, accounting for top three batters Sanjida Islam (5), Murshida Khatun (1) and Fargana Hoque (0), reducing the visitors to 10/3 inside the first six overs of the match. She ended her six-over spell with exceptional figures of 3/13 (1 maiden), claiming her 50th ODI wicket as she went.  

Ntozakhe was equally impressive, picking up 3/16 in her 10 overs.  Her offbreaks returning Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus to the hut for 17, five and none respectively. Chloe Tryon (1/5), captain Dané van Niekerk (1/10) and Masabata Klaas (1/16) kept the pressure mounting, chipping in with one wicket each before Nahida Akter was run out by the latter to end a lacklustre effort from the visitors.

South Africa made quick work of the chase and, although they lost Lizelle Lee for 32 in the 12th over, cruised to victory with 33 overs to spare thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (37*) who steered the remainder of their innings well with Trisha Chetty (13*).

Bangladesh will look to save the series when the teams meet for the third ODI at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley this Wednesday, 09 May.

Read more on:    proteas women  |  ayabonga khaka  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas women out to improve their spin game

2018-05-05 19:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sharks turn on the style to thump Highlanders Stormers floor Bulls in epic SA derby S15 SA conference: Flimsy, but fascinating! Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency brain surgery Injured Marx to return to SA for scans
Sharks turn on the style to thump Highlanders Stormers floor Bulls in epic SA derby WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 12 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 3

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 