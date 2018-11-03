Bodi pleads 'guilty' to fixing, begs court for mercy

Cape Town - Gulam Bodi has become the first South African sportsperson to be criminally convicted of match-fixing.

Bodi appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday where, according to Netwerk24, he pleaded guilty to eight charges of corruption.

Bodi begged the court for forgiveness.

"The accused pleads to the mercy of the court. He fully understands the seriousness of his offences and begs the state for forgiveness," the Afrikaans website quoted the former opening batsman as saying in a written statement.

The case has been postponed until next year as the prosecutors continue their investigation to try and determine an appropriate sentence, but reports have indicated that Bodi could face jail time.

Bodi was guilty of being the link between bookmakers and domestic players during the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 competition, where he offered players "rewards" for certain outcomes.

Six players – Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe – were involved in the scandal and received suspensions of their own.