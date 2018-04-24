Bavuma leaves Cobras, returns to Lions

Cape Town – Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma will return to the Highveld Lions after a season in Cape Town with the Cobras.

The South African Test star had left the Lions for the Cobras in 2017/2018, but has decided after one season to return to the Wanderers Stadium.

"We obviously lament the fact that a player who is a match-winner in all formats will not be at our disposal next season, but we wish him well for the 2018/2019 season. His silky batting skills and acrobatic fielding will be missed at Newlands," said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras.

"It is understandable and practically makes enormous sense for Temba to return to Gauteng. Temba’s family is based there. We respect and back the decision."

Greg Fredericks, chief executive officer of the Highveld Lions, was delighted.

"We welcome Temba back with open arms. He is a player with special skills, experience and a star of his calibre is hard to find. We did not have the best of seasons, so it is a step in the right direction to have him back in our system," he said.

The diminutive batsman struck 195 runs for the Cobras in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge in 2017/2018, but was seldom available in the Sunfoil Series due to international commitments.

“I made the decision to ply my trade for the Cape Cobras to fulfil a childhood dream of donning the blue colours, but there have been developments in my personal life that have led me to reconsider that decision," he said.

"I recently got engaged and feel that with my fiancé in JHB, it’s the favourable thing to do. I’ve enjoyed my stint with the Cobras and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."