NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Bavuma leaves Cobras, returns to Lions

2018-04-24 14:28
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town – Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma will return to the Highveld Lions after a season in Cape Town with the Cobras. 

The South African Test star had left the Lions for the Cobras in 2017/2018, but has decided after one season to return to the Wanderers Stadium. 

"We obviously lament the fact that a player who is a match-winner in all formats will not be at our disposal next season, but we wish him well for the 2018/2019 season. His silky batting skills and acrobatic fielding will be missed at Newlands," said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras. 

"It is understandable and practically makes enormous sense for Temba to return to Gauteng. Temba’s family is based there. We respect and back the decision."

Greg Fredericks, chief executive officer of the Highveld Lions, was delighted. 

"We welcome Temba back with open arms. He is a player with special skills, experience and a star of his calibre is hard to find. We did not have the best of seasons, so it is a step in the right direction to have him back in our system," he said.

The diminutive batsman struck 195 runs for the Cobras in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge in 2017/2018, but was seldom available in the Sunfoil Series due to international commitments. 

“I made the decision to ply my trade for the Cape Cobras to fulfil a childhood dream of donning the blue colours, but there have been developments in my personal life that have led me to reconsider that decision," he said.

"I recently got engaged and feel that with my fiancé in JHB, it’s the favourable thing to do. I’ve enjoyed my stint with the Cobras and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tendulkar fans fume over CA's birthday wish for Fleming

2018-04-24 14:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby is dead - RIP WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever? Bok legend Habana announces retirement Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead Bite gets Bulls' Schoeman a 6-week ban
Bok legend Habana announces retirement Decisive action needed after soccer violence Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead 2 SA referees on Sevens World Cup panel Root backs plans for 100-ball format

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 