NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Banned duo could play for Oz 2 days after suspension

2018-12-27 22:26
Steve Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - David Warner and Steve Smith could both make their return to international cricket two days after their current suspensions expire, according to Australia coach Justin Langer.

The duo are serving bans for their part in the ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March this year.

Their suspensions are set to expire on March 29, 2019 and Australia could start a five-match ODI series against Pakistan on March 31 in the UAE, although no dates for the games have been confirmed yet.

READ: Isolated Warner still in contention for return

Asked if the former captain and his deputy could be part of that squad should the games go ahead, Langer said: "There's potential for that, but that's part of the process to work through to reintegrate the banned players.

"There's a lot of conversations going on about what's best for our bowlers, for the guys returning, and we'll work through that.

"We'll get the best outcome for Australian cricket and for them personally, but there's been no decisions made at this stage."

If Smith and Warner do play in the proposed series against Pakistan it will give them valuable time in the middle ahead of the World Cup that starts in the UK in May.

Defending champions Australia will need Smith and Warner's experience in their batting line-up if they are to mount a serious challenge on the world title.

Read more on:    australia  |  steve smith  |  david warner  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Centurion crowd rides to CSA’s rescue Olivier steals limelight from record breaker Steyn Proteas’ Oz 2008 heroes: Where are they now? Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia!
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 