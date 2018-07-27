NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Aussie batsman denies involvement in SA ball-tampering saga

2018-07-27 08:18
Peter Handscomb (Getty Images)
Related Links

Sydney - Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has denied playing any part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa which led to the suspensions of captain Steve Smith and opening batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft

Speaking for the first time since the scandal erupted during the second test in Cape Town in March, Handscomb, who was 12th man in the match, said video which hinted at his involvement had been edited and is misleading. 

The video appears to show Handscomb speaking with coach Darren Lehmann by walkie-talkie before running onto the field to deliver a message to Bancroft who had used sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball. If accurate, the footage would support the suggestion that the number of Australian team members aware of ball-tampering was wider than has been claimed. 

Smith, Warner and Bancroft admitted their involvement and, in accepting blame, largely saved team-mates from investigation. 

Handscomb said on Friday the video of his actions did not prove complicity. 

"It's actually amazing how much the media edited it, It shows me on the walkie talkie then running out talking to Cam," he said. 

Handscomb said the conversation with Lehmann took place more than 20 minutes before he went onto the field, which he only did when another player had to use the bathroom. 

"I get put into a catching position next to Cam ... and literally was just trying to have a joke with him. There was nothing else, mate. All this build-up about me trying to do something there was just, it wasn't there." 

He refused to discuss is conversation with Lehmann, saying it had been well documented.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

India sweat due to heat and Ashwin fitness

34 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions without star loosie for semi-final Ajax CT withdraw application to halt start of season WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved Aussie batsman denies involvement in SA ball-tampering saga Ex-Bok Johnson 'horrified' after failed dope test
WATCH: Reed berates European Tour camera crew For sake of Boks, Lions must travel for final Aussie ref appointed for Super Rugby final WATCH: Alex Ferguson makes first appearance since illness WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 