NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Aussie ball-tampering trio included in Ashes squad

2019-07-26 13:08
Cameron Bancroft (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was on Friday included in Australia's squad for a five-Test Ashes series against England alongside Steve Smith and David Warner.

All three batsmen served lengthy bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Former captain Smith and his then deputy Warner were both given 12-month suspensions by Cricket Australia, with Bancroft - who actually applied sandpaper to the ball while in the field during a Test in Cape Town - banned for nine months.

The first Test at Edgbaston starts on August 1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

Australian Ashes squad:

Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Springbok becomes US citizen High-flying Jantjies united 'sulky' WP with Bok debut NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups SA-born Labuschagne to captain Japan on Test debut Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory
The Great All Blacks v Springboks Debate Bafana Bafana climb FIFA rankings after AFCON showing NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory Highlands Park stays home for Kaizer Chiefs crowd-puller

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 