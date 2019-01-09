NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Albie Morkel calls it a day, retires from all cricket

2019-01-09 15:49
Albie Morkel
Albie Morkel (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Morkel, 37, called time on his 20-year career, which saw him represent South Africa and captain and play for the Titans.

"Time has run out for me on the cricket field, and I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever," said Morkel in a Titans press release.

"I would like to thank Jacques Faul and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream. The squad is in a healthy state and I'm looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make. I will forever be a big Titans fan."

Morkel represented the Proteas in one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is between 2004 and 2015.

"I want to say a big thanks to Cricket South Africa (CSA), because it was a huge honour to represent my country. Thank you to my family, friends, supporters and sponsors who were there for me through thick and thin, and most importantly my wife who played an unbelievable supporting role, allowing me to do what I love.

"Professional sport can be a ruthless space to operate in, and it's impossible to do it without a solid support system. Thank you so much."

Titans Cricket Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jacques Faul, revealed that there would hopefully be a farewell match for Morkel, likely against a touring county side. In addition, he has committed himself to a Titans tour later this year.

"He deserves a send-off, and also a chance for the Titans fans to say a fond farewell. It wasn't just for Titans that he was a massive player, because he also served the Proteas with distinction," Faul said.

As for what comes next, Morkel said he was excited to start a new chapter.

"Cricket has prepared me well for life after. There are some new opportunities on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to grow into those. I will be enjoying the game from the other side of the rope," said Morkel.

Morkel's younger brother Morne retired from international cricket after the Proteas' home series win against Australia last year April.

