NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

AB sets out Tshwane Spartans title chances

2018-11-07 16:32
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Superstar batsman AB de Villiers believes that his Tshwane Spartans might have enough to be top contenders for the Mzansi Super League tournament set to start next Friday, November 16.

De Villiers will feature for Spartans in the highly-anticipated tournament opening fixture - the North versus South clash - against Cape Town Blitz at Newlands (19:30 start).

PICS: Mzansi Super League trophy unveiled

All focus will be on the return of the 33-year-old nicknamed "Mr 360" for his breath-taking shot selection.

Tickets costing from R50 each are still available across Ticketpro, Jet stores, CNA, Spar and Caltex garage outlets around the country with half the entrance price for pensioners and children under the age of 18.

"I have full faith in our ability to cross the line in that opener and there cannot be a better place to play cricket. Cape Town is a great set-up - apart from SuperSport Park of course - with the North v South derby in the tournament. I think it will be a great game and I am looking forward to it," said De Villiers.

"The quality of cricket in the Mzansi Super League is going to be good. It's very exciting, I am very happy to finally be part of the tournament that I believe will help South African cricket development and give youngsters incredible exposure to play with some of the world superstars."

De Villiers will have international marquee player Eoin Morgan, Proteas players Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn and Robbie Frylinck as his team-mates; as well as top young talent in batsman Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla.

The Blitz this week announced Farhaan Behardien as their tournament captain and are not short of talent with star paceman Dale Steyn, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and international marquee player, Dawid Malan, forming a part of their squad.

However, the 34-year-old also raised the temperature about Durban Heat's chances in the coming weeks, saying: "I know the Player Draft system is tricky, but I think we have a great squad. I believe we really have talented team, more importantly, we have a great spirit, a bunch of humble guys that are prepared to have work hard and have fun on the cricket field - and hopefully off it too.

"I think the Heat look like a good side as well with a team similar to ours. It is T20 cricket and anything can happen from all the teams, but I do believe that we have something special that will help us cross the line in the tournament."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA's favourite Pink ODI is back as Proteas face Pakistan

2018-11-07 16:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle Boks are taking things too far with 'Farrell tackle' Boks adamant they'll emulate Farrell 'tackle' World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment' WATCH: The over that went for 43 runs!
Anderson opens ATP Finals campaign against Austrian Kevin Lerena comes out fighting against doping charge WATCH: Head-to-head - France v Springboks Boks get world's most experienced ref in Paris Boks adamant they'll emulate Farrell 'tackle'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 