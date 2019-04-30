AB set to pocket R3.5 million for BBL deal - report

Cape Town - Proteas great AB de Villiers will pocket in the region of R3.5 million (A$ 350 000) when he joins the Big Bash League in Australia later this year.

According to a report on Cricinfo, the Sydney Sixers are in pole position in the race for De Villiers' signature.

The deal would see Cricket Australia and local broadcasters contribute financially as well.

"We would be absolutely delighted to have AB join the Sixers and have made an offer for this summer," Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins told Cricinfo.

"We understand there are a number of BBL clubs wanting to welcome AB, but we believe we offer him a great option to experience the Big Bash, living in Sydney by the beach, playing at one of his favourite grounds, the SCG, and just enjoying what Sydney offers in summer, that's a pretty good proposition. He'd also be great working with some of our young stars like Josh Philippe, and meeting our incredible fans."

Should De Villiers join the Sixers, he will play alongside former Proteas team-mate Morne Morkel, who is also set for a stint at the franchise.

De Villiers (35) retired from international cricket in May last year, ruling himself out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which gets underway next month.