HUGE pay day for AB at Pakistan Super League draft

Cape Town - Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers had the honour of being the first pick at Tuesday's player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

De Villiers was drafted by the Lahore Qalanders.

The second pick of the draft, meanwhile, saw former Australian captain Steve Smith snapped up by the yet-to-be-renamed franchise, previously called the Multan Sultans.

De Villiers is expected to pocket anywhere between $140 000 (R1.97 million) and $200 000 (R2.81 million), according to figures provided on the Pakistan Super League website.

De Villiers, categorised as a 'Platinum' player, retired from international cricket earlier in the year and is currently playing in the Mzansi Super League (MSL).



The PSL, meanwhile, will take place from February 14 to March 17, 2019.

De Villiers will then play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 29.