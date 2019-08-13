AB elected as Honorary Life Member at Lord's

Cape Town - Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has been awarded Honorary Life Membership at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

MCC, which owns Lord's and acts as the guardian of the laws of the game, was founded in 1787.

According to the Lord's website, the club has bestowed this honour in recognition of his outstanding achievements in cricket.

The 35-year-old South African is currently in England playing for the county Middlesex in the T20 Blast.

De Villiers made a blistering unbeaten 88 from 43 balls on his debut against Essex at Lord's, and matched the innings at Richmond against Somerset, a knock which took only 35 deliveries.

"Lord's is the best ground in the world. Everybody knows that to be a member is obviously a huge honour and a compliment for the way I've played cricket and conducted myself on and off the field," said De Villiers.

"It's always a huge privilege to come back to this place and now that I'm a member it gives me a reason to come here quite often."

De Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas from 2004-2018.



He was voted as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2010, 2014 and 2015.