NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

AB earns R21m salary for 2018 IPL campaign

2018-01-05 14:01
AB de Villiers (Getty)
Related Links

New Delhi - Batting star Virat Kohli will pick up the Indian Premier League's largest-ever salary - R33 million - in this year's tournament, with a host of big foreign names including Australian captain Steve Smith also cashing in.

Kohli will stay with Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside South Africa's AB de Villiers, who will earn R21 million in the cash-rich event started by the Indian cricket board in 2008.

The Indian captain's salary for the eight-team, 20-over tournament spread over two months beats the R31 million earned by all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with Delhi in 2015.

Delhi Daredevils announced Ricky Ponting as head coach for the 2018 season. The batting legend coached Mumbai Indians to the 2015 title during a two-year stint.

Australian batsmen Smith and David Warner were also retained by their teams for R23 million each, making them the highest-paid foreign stars.

Smith will play for the Rajasthan Royals, returning from a two-year ban over match-fixing, and Warner with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings, also returning to IPL after a two-year suspension, have former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni back on board.

But Kohli - who recently married Indian Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma - remains the top draw for the extravaganza in April and May.

Nicknamed King Kohli, the 29-year-old batsman is already listed among the world's highest-paid athletes after smashing numerous records in his career.

He recently became the first batsman to score six double Test centuries as a captain.

Each team was allowed to re-sign up to three of their 2017 squad before the players are subject to bids from other teams in the auctions slated for January 27 and 28.

Another star performer, Ben Stokes, will be looking to re-enter the IPL fray in the auctions after he was granted a "no objection" certificate by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The England all-rounder, who missed the ongoing Ashes after being suspended for a pub brawl, was signed for a record fee of R27 million by Rising Pune Supergiant last year.

Read more on:    ipl  |  virat kohli  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tea report: Wickets tumbling at Newlands

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: Kolpak tremors still possible Bulls duo set to join London Irish Blitzboks, Steinhoff part ways Du Plessis rates Steyn the 'best in the world' Steyn in, Bavuma out as Proteas bat first
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 