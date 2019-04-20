NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

AB de Villiers set for another major T20 deal

2019-04-20 08:39
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers is understood to be on the verge of signing for a franchise in Australia's Big Bash.

The 35-year-old, who has fully retired from international cricket, is currently in India playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. 

According to the cricket.com.au website, however De Villiers has now expressed an interest in playing in the Big Bash for the first time.

The report reveals that De Villiers' management team has been in contact with several franchises over the possibility of joining and that, should he feature in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament, it would be the biggest acquisition in the history of the Big Bash. 

De Villiers has been in fantastic form in the IPL, scoring half-centuries in four innings already this season.

With De Villiers having played cricket all around the world in various leagues, the Big Bash remains the most high-profile T20 tournament on the circuit that he has never played in.

Read more on:    big bash  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Late Lions shock as coach Swys de Bruin heads home Lions defence coach found guilty of indecent assault Lions hold on for vital win in New Zealand SA-born Scotland cricketer passes away Reds punish woeful Sharks
Reds punish woeful Sharks Lions hold on for vital win in New Zealand Pocket-rocket Kolbe keen to continue upward trajectory Benni is Pirates' best since 2006/07 in conversion rate Former Bok centre calls it a day

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 