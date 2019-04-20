AB de Villiers set for another major T20 deal

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers is understood to be on the verge of signing for a franchise in Australia's Big Bash.

The 35-year-old, who has fully retired from international cricket, is currently in India playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

According to the cricket.com.au website, however De Villiers has now expressed an interest in playing in the Big Bash for the first time.

The report reveals that De Villiers' management team has been in contact with several franchises over the possibility of joining and that, should he feature in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament, it would be the biggest acquisition in the history of the Big Bash.

De Villiers has been in fantastic form in the IPL, scoring half-centuries in four innings already this season.

With De Villiers having played cricket all around the world in various leagues, the Big Bash remains the most high-profile T20 tournament on the circuit that he has never played in.