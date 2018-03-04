NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
T20 Global League

CSA committed to reviving T20 Global League

2018-03-04 20:08
T20 Global League (Gallo)
Cape Town - A joint Cricket South Africa Board and Members Council meeting held in Durban this weekend by the organisation  considered and discussed the Task Team report relating to the future of the T20 Global League.  

It was resolved that, subject to further discussions with current owners, they pursue the formation of a financially sustainable T20 GL.

This decision is also further subject to CSA’s testing its financial viability in both the local and international markets.

Discussions between CSA and relevant partners in this regard will commence immediately.

Regarding the SACA MoU, CSA confirms its ongoing commitment to negotiate with SACA as its players representative. CSA president Chris Nenzani said: "We remain committed to the revenue share model.

"We are a big employer with many constituencies and have sought over the past few months to engage with them with a view to preparing for the negotiations with SACA.

"The collective agreement ends in April this year. We will be ready to commence negotiations in advance of that date."

With the current four-year planning cycle of the organization ending in April 2018, several of CSA's administrative models and agreements will need to be further reviewed and enhanced.

Amongst these are it's:

Business Model
Franchise and Members Operating Model
Stadium Operating Model
Collective agreement with SACA 

The following Task Teams were appointed to deal with the above matters. Franchise and Members' Operating Model:

Heinrich Strydom
Johan van Heerden
James Fortuin
Jaco Visagie

Stadium Operating Model

Mark Williams
Vincent Prior
Eugene Jacobs
Jacques Faul

SACA MoU 18

Jacques Faul
Nabeal Dien
Greg Fredericks
Thando Booi


Read more on:    t20 global league  |  cricket
