CSA committed to reviving T20 Global League

Cape Town - A joint Cricket South Africa Board and Members Council meeting held in Durban this weekend by the organisation considered and discussed the Task Team report relating to the future of the T20 Global League.

It was resolved that, subject to further discussions with current owners, they pursue the formation of a financially sustainable T20 GL.

This decision is also further subject to CSA’s testing its financial viability in both the local and international markets.

Discussions between CSA and relevant partners in this regard will commence immediately.

Regarding the SACA MoU, CSA confirms its ongoing commitment to negotiate with SACA as its players representative. CSA president Chris Nenzani said: "We remain committed to the revenue share model.

"We are a big employer with many constituencies and have sought over the past few months to engage with them with a view to preparing for the negotiations with SACA.

"The collective agreement ends in April this year. We will be ready to commence negotiations in advance of that date."

With the current four-year planning cycle of the organization ending in April 2018, several of CSA's administrative models and agreements will need to be further reviewed and enhanced.

Amongst these are it's:

Business Model

Franchise and Members Operating Model

Stadium Operating Model

Collective agreement with SACA

The following Task Teams were appointed to deal with the above matters. Franchise and Members' Operating Model:

Heinrich Strydom

Johan van Heerden

James Fortuin

Jaco Visagie

Stadium Operating Model

Mark Williams

Vincent Prior

Eugene Jacobs

Jacques Faul

SACA MoU 18

Jacques Faul

Nabeal Dien

Greg Fredericks

Thando Booi



