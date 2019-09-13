World Cup: Proteas off on (another) painstaking road

Cape Town - Right,
the script has been crumpled … let’s try all over again, shall we?
South Africa
set off gingerly on Sunday (15:30 our time) on yet another gradual journey
toward a still so elusive major-tournament trophy when they tackle India in the
first of three Twenty20 internationals at picturesque, high-altitude Dharamshala.
Effectively
also launching a new summer for the national team, they will be blooding an
inexperienced - at this level - new head coach in Enoch Nkwe and fielding a
relatively rookie side, too, in the first step on the road to the ICC T20 World
Cup in Australia in some 13 months’ time.
For pure level
of gravitas, it is still one of the lesser forms of limited-overs global
silverware, but the very fact that the former ICC World Twenty20 has now
officially been tweaked to say “World Cup” is a reminder that it is very much
an opportunity to finally appease the long-suffering South African public and
bring one of the wretched things home.
At least on
paper at present, the Proteas don’t look in bad shape at all in the T20
landscape - certainly better than in fuller one-day internationals, where the
last World Cup in England ended in pretty abject failure earlier this year.
They are
nominally one berth, in third, above India in the official rankings and only
trailing leaders Pakistan and England, while also boasting victory in all of
their last four T20 bilateral series: from most recent, Sri Lanka (home),
Pakistan (home), Australia (away) and Zimbabwe (home).
Yet current
circumstances are such that it would take a serious optimist to suggest a side
temporarily led by Quinton de Kock - in the short-term absence of Faf du
Plessis - will knock over the revered Indian white-ball machine over the course
of the next few days.
Hardly
helped by some the Proteas squad having had stuttering starts to their
Subcontinent experiences this season through participation in one-sided combat
for a cowed-looking SA ‘A’ side in India, they simply do not seem worthy of a
favourites tag.
There has
been upheaval galore of late, both within the SA playing group itself and at
team hierarchy level where several management/coaching figures have been
changed and far too many “interim” titles being handed out for the liking of
many observers.
Although there
is a case for saying it is no bad thing, given that the 2016 squad didn’t
exactly cover themselves in glory, the big cleanout in playing personnel is
reflected in how different the 15-strong group looked at the last edition of
the World T20 that year (held in India, but won by West Indies).
While
bearing in mind the failure to even reach the knockout stage in that
tournament, there has nevertheless been a major - and quite disconcerting, in
some instances - sacrifice in street wisdom by South Africa since then.
Missing from
the present squad, for varying reasons and in several cases permanently, are
all of Du Plessis, Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers,
JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Aaron Phangiso, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn
and David Wiese.
It is hardly
surprising, then, that the Proteas will field several customers needing to
mature with near-indecent speed over the next few months if they suddenly to
develop into trump-cards in Australia next October: right now, they only look
weaker - at least on a personal-reputations basis - than they did a year or
two back.
Still, if
they are to able to take at least a reasonable amount of conviction into
Sunday’s tussle, Nkwe might do well to remind his charges that the Proteas got
off on the front foot - and in the very same Himalayan centre - in the
corresponding match the last time they faced India away (series eventually won
2-0) in bilateral T20 combat in late 2015.
They
prevailed by a heartening margin of seven wickets, too, reaching their target
of exactly 200 in the last over.
A little
less reassuringly, two players who might well have remained major batting
figures for them to this day but have since retired from internationals, Duminy
and De Villiers, were the engineers of that sprightly chase-down: the
left-hander struck 68 not out, for the man-of-the-match laurel, and De Villiers
51.
While
generously stocked in bowling options, the crease potential of the 2019 squad
is its biggest question mark by far …
SA squad for Sunday (TV coverage on SS2) and the rest of the three-match series: Quinton de Kock (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.
