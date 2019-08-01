Will Proteas be ready for Indian ‘platteland’?

Cape Town - The
Ashes series is underway, marking the start of it ... and South Africa are now
almost precisely two months away from opening their own account in the first
edition of the ICC World Test Championship.
They have a
stinker of a series to begin with, of course: India away is about as demanding
as it gets, especially considering their horrors in the last bilateral combat
there in 2015/16.
But on
October 2, they will have to do all they can to hit the ground running - always
difficult, coming right at the start of the season in their own neck of the
woods - at the relative mouthful that is the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA
Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Some of
their players will be at least moderately primed to the broad Indian landscape
through presence in the three-match Twenty20 international series preceding it;
others less fortunate.
But the very
shape of the roster for the three Tests is enough - or at least should be - to
remind Cricket South Africa’s bosses of the importance of settling as soon as
possible the coaching team, plus hopefully confirming Faf du Plessis as ongoing
captain, for Proteas requirements in the short- to medium-term future.
The
grapevine from Johannesburg is suggesting that the CSA board are fairly split
over the future of head coach Ottis Gibson, following South Africa’s
desperately disappointing showing at the major focus of his tenure thus far,
the 2019 World Cup in the UK.
Others
beneath him like batting specialist Dale Benkenstein and fielding coach Justin
Ontong may also be skating on thin ice.
But
whichever way the wind eventually blows on that front, the Proteas need to
start planning fast and especially diligently for this year’s Indian Test
mission, its importance heightened by the link to the inaugural Test
Championship.
That is
because they have largely been sent to what might best be described as the
Indian version of the “platteland” rather than playing the Tests in more
established, major metropolises like Kolkata, Mumbai or New Delhi.
The Proteas
have never previously played either a Test or one-day international in the
three centres earmarked for the five-dayers: Visakhapatnam, Ranchi (JSCA
International Stadium Complex) and Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association
Stadium) in that order.
Indeed, all
three grounds have only hosted one prior Test match each, two of them featuring
Australia, and one England.
It may seem
to the touring Proteas just a little like South Africa staging Tests in smaller - though it is all relative - less fashionable centres like Paarl, Benoni and
Maritzburg.
Visakhapatnam
is listed as only the 14th biggest Indian city, Ranchi the 46th
and Pune the 19th, so we are not really talking brightest lights in
several senses, however appealing aesthetically some may prove to be (the
first-named centre, for example, is promisingly branded India’s “jewel of the
east coast”).
While
playing at such unfamiliar grounds may have some blessings for certain Proteas
players scarred to varying degrees by difficult experiences elsewhere in India
in the 2015/16 series or even before, limited knowledge of what to expect in
pitch and other localised terms can also be hazardous in its own way.
The skimpy
Test history in each case doesn’t help from a preparatory point of view for the
South Africans.
Visakhapatnam’s
lone Test thus far featured a 246-run triumph by the host nation over England
in 2016, powered largely by captain Virat Kohli’s respective knocks of 167 and
81.
At Ranchi,
meanwhile, the only Test was a high-scoring stalemate between India and
Australia in 2017, when there were big first-innings runs from each of Steve
Smith (178) and Cheteshwar Pujara (202).
Pune’s
maiden experience of a Test saw the Aussies, in the same series, prevail by 333
runs: the visitors’ veteran left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe shone (in the
debatably prodigious-turning conditions, something to possibly send a shiver
down SA spines) with identical innings hauls of 6/35 and 6/35.
*Follow our chief writer on Twitter:
@RobHouwing