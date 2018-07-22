Wicketless Steyn has to wait for Proteas record

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn will have to likely wait until December to become the highest wicket-taker in South African Test history.

LIVE: Proteas v Sri Lanka - Day 3

There was no joy for Steyn in Colombo, as the Proteas struggled to dismantle the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

The Proteas toiled for 47 overs on Sunday to only dismiss overnight pair Dimuth Karunaratne (85 off fast bowler Lungi Ngidi) and Angelo Mathews (71 off spinner Keshav Maharaj).

Mathews was Maharaj's 12th wicket of the match - as the spinner took the worst bowling figures in a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Steyn went for the first time in his career wicketless and will have to wait until the next Test series against Pakistan in December - if picked - to overtake Shaun Pollock as the Proteas' leading Test wicket-taker.

Steyn has been tied with Pollock on 421 dismissals since the first Test last week in Galle, won by Sri Lanka within three days.

Sri Lanka declared on 275 for five with the Proteas needing 490 runs to win.

South Africa 0-1 down in the two-match series must put on a record breaking performance on a spinning pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club if they are to level the series.

The highest successful run chase in Test cricket is 418 made by the West Indies in Antigua in 2003.