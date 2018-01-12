NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Who should replace Steyn at Centurion?

2018-01-12 16:09
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Pretoria - While the big selection issue ahead of the first Test between the Proteas and India centred around whether or not Dale Steyn would play, the build-up to the second Test has been characterised by discussions on who will replace him. 

Steyn suffered tissue damage to his left heel in Cape Town and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. 

Now, the Proteas brains trust must settle on a replacement for the second Test at Centurion, which gets underway on Saturday. 

Captain Faf du Plessis has three options: Duanne OlivierLungi Ngidi and Chris Morris

All three have their attractions, but come 09:30 on Saturday, Du Plessis will announce one. 

The Proteas will go into the match with four fast bowlers and with Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel all guaranteed a start, the fourth seamer is the one with the question mark hovering over it. 

Given the struggles that both sides faced in the batting department in Cape Town, Morris emerges as an intelligent pick in that regard. 

He could significantly bulk up the batting ranks, while Du Plessis would be happy with him operating as one of four quicks. 

"At this stage we view Morry as a fourth seamer. He has a bit of work to do on his consistency before we can think of him as a third seamer," Du Plessis said on Friday.

"But as a fourth seamer he operates well. He runs in hard and has good pace, and he can bat which makes him a good option in that allrounder role."

Choosing between Olivier and Ngidi, though, is potentially even more difficult. 

Olivier has already played in five Test matches and technically should be next in the pecking order, but the fit-again Ngidi is considered one of the brightest young fast bowling prospects in the country. 

Until Thursday, Du Plessis had never seen Ngidi bowl in the flesh and after doing so the skipper was impressed. 

"Lungi has been brought into the squad and I wanted to get a closer look at what he can do," Du Plessiss said.

"It was great to get to know him and see what he’s got. There is a lot of talent there."

With Steyn (34), Morkel (33) and Philander (32) all getting on in their careers, it is important to Du Plessis that the Proteas build on their fast bowling stocks. 

"Right now is really important, but I’ve also got an eye on the future in terms of there being a lot of Test cricket coming up," said Du Plessis.

"As I’ve said very often, the success of our Test team is highly dependable on the fast bowlers that we have in our armoury.

"Now we have to look at if we want to keep the balance of four seamers and a spinner, do we look at an all-rounder maybe? It is once again a tough selection, but a nice one again."

 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bumrah: Confidence not dented after Newlands loss

2018-01-12 14:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Game over for disgraced SASCOC CEO sex-pest Reddy SA Rugby boss Alexander denies backing shamed Reddy Whiteley back in action in Japan How Rassie plans to realign SA rugby Markram: There are runs up for grabs in Centurion
Joburg ‘derby’ at Australian Open Wales set to announce Bok Test in USA Jones impressed with Cheetahs facilities Spare a thought for football players Kleyn chooses Ireland over Boks

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 