Proteas

WATCH: The only action Newlands saw on Day 3

2018-01-07 20:52

Cape Town - Day three of the first Test between the Proteas and India was washed out at Newlands on Sunday without a ball being bowled. 

SCOREBOARD: SA v India - 1st Test, Day 3

There are, of course, more important issues than cricket in Cape Town right now and the wet weather was welcome in the drought-stricken city. 

But it was still frustrating for the spectators who had come to the ground in the hopes of seeing the Proteas take steps towards securing a 1-0 series lead.

It was not to be, though, and with the rain continuing to fall play was eventually called off for the day at around 15:30.

That didn't stop three, quite possibly inebriated spectators, from giving the crowd that had stuck around some entertainment. 

Fortunately for everyone, there was no 'streaking' involved, but the three men did give the security guards a runaround before they were all removed from the pitch and taken to be dealt with by authorities. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  cape town  |  cricket
England's mental approach letting them down

2018-01-07 15:09

