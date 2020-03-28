NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

WATCH | 'Stressed out' AB encourages fans to 'play their part'

2020-03-28 12:31
AB de Villiers (Getty)
Related Links

Proteas star AB de Villiers has given a heartfelt message to his followers, encouraging them to play their part in beating the coronavirus.

The 36-year-old posted a video to his 9.8 million Instagram followers from his home in Pretoria, acknowledging that dealing with the virus was difficult for everybody. 

De Villiers encouraged South Africans to follow the lockdown laws and stay at home for the next 20 days. 

"It's been a terrible few weeks around the world and I feel that, no matter who you are, we've all been affected by this virus," the former Proteas captain said.

"I've certainly been worried and stressed out and that feeling of uncertainty and not knowing where this is heading can really get to someone.

"I feel it's a great time for everyone to stick together and try and play your part in helping the world beat this virus.

"Washing your hands regularly, staying at home ... you guys know the story. People, play your part and stay disciplined.

"It's a great time to reflect and touch base with yourselves and your families."

De Villiers is believed to have made himself available for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to get underway on October 18.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Piedt ends Proteas career, moves to the USA Kolisi attempts Guinness World Record in lockdown LOCKDOWN | Springbok flyhalf pumps iron in his garage SA hooker's 'pretty weird' American experience Springbok legend Danie Gerber tests positive for coronavirus
Stormers centre beats lockdown to return to Wales Siya Kolisi's foundation to aid health workers in Khayelitsha and PE hospitals Kekana to South Africans: 'The virus is real, let's not be naive' WATCH | He's a dancer! Sharks wing displays some slick moves US Open facing postponement - report

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 