WATCH | 'Stressed out' AB encourages fans to 'play their part'

Proteas star AB de Villiers has given a heartfelt message to his followers, encouraging them to play their part in beating the coronavirus.

The 36-year-old posted a video to his 9.8 million Instagram followers from his home in Pretoria, acknowledging that dealing with the virus was difficult for everybody.

De Villiers encouraged South Africans to follow the lockdown laws and stay at home for the next 20 days.

"It's been a terrible few weeks around the world and I feel that, no matter who you are, we've all been affected by this virus," the former Proteas captain said.

"I've certainly been worried and stressed out and that feeling of uncertainty and not knowing where this is heading can really get to someone.

"I feel it's a great time for everyone to stick together and try and play your part in helping the world beat this virus.

"Washing your hands regularly, staying at home ... you guys know the story. People, play your part and stay disciplined.

"It's a great time to reflect and touch base with yourselves and your families."

De Villiers is believed to have made himself available for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to get underway on October 18.