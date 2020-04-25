WATCH | SA sports stars pull together for #HealthyAtHome campaign

Members of the South African sports community have pulled together to encourage citizens to stay at home during the national lockdown.

Led by Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada through his Viral Wellness initiative, a number of local sports people and celebrities compiled a video of themselves engaging in various activities at home during the lockdown.

Rabada has also launched a podcast series through Viral Wellness where he and a friend, Cameron Scott, unpacked some of the issues that have come with tackling the global coronavirus crisis.

News emerged this week that South Africa would be relaxing some of its lockdown measures from the end of the month, but people will still be expected to stay at home whenever possible as government looks to contain the spread of the virus.

You can watch the #HealthyAtHome video below: