WATCH | Rabada going extra mile to create coronavirus awareness

While most professional sports stars are using their time in lockdown to keep fit, Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada is doing that little bit extra.

The 24-year-old, enjoying a rare break from the game, is working hard to stay match ready but is also dabbling in the world of content creation where he has started a podcast with a friend, Cameron Scott, that is aimed at exploring everything that comes with the coronavirus.

The podcast, Viral Wellness, is a project that seeks "to inform but also provide solutions through speaking to qualified people," Rabada told Elma Smit in an interview for the Jacaranda Breakfast show.

"It started out as just a podcast, but we realised it could go much further than that," Rabada added.

Two episodes have been aired so far, the first of which saw Rabada and Scott host a medical doctor while the second delved into how coronavirus is impacting the economy.

The third episode focuses on mental wellbeing during the lockdown period.

Rabada, who studied drama at school, added that while he loved sport and cricket, he had other interests that he wanted to explore.