WATCH: Pakistani great slams Sarfraz's racist chirp

Cape Town - Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar says current captain Sarfraz Ahmed should issue an apology for his alleged racist chirp aimed at Andile Phehlukwayo on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa's run-chase during the second ODI at Kingsmead in Durban when Phehlukwayo got an inside edge off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery that narrowly missed the stumps.

As Phehlukwayo, who was on 50 at the time, ran to the non-striker's end, Sarfraz was heard on the stump microphone saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

When translated into English, that means: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

It is still unclear whether Sarfraz will face any punishment from the ICC or not, but the reaction on social media suggests that he could be in some trouble.

Akhtar, himself a hot-headed customer during his playing days, took to Twitter to suggest that Sarfraz's actions were "unacceptable" and that he should apologise.

Akhtar, now 43, played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan between 1997 and 2011.