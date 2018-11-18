WATCH: Is this the worst ball Rabada will ever bowl?

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada saw the funny side after delivering one of the worst balls he is ever likely to bowl on Saturday.

In a shortened T20I against Australia on the Gold Coast, the Proteas emerged as 21-run winners in the one-off contest after rain had reduce the match to 10 overs each.

It was a comfortable win for South Africa, but there was a moment of amusement in the Australian innings when Proteas star Rabada lost control of the ball while trying to bowl.

The ball sprayed out of Rabada's hand and made its way towards point as everybody looked on bemused.

Luckily for Rabada, the umpire signalled a dead ball.

But, with his action having been completed, it could easily have been deemed a wide.

The Proteas left Australia on Sunday having won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20I series 1-0.