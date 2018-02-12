NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

WATCH: Imran Tahir racially abused at the Wanderers - CSA

2018-02-12 13:10
Imran Tahir (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) says Proteas spinner Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by a cricket fan at the Wanderers this past weekend.

The alleged incident took place during the fourth one-day 'Pink' international between South Africa and India on Saturday.

A video has circulated on social media featuring Tahir in an altercation with a fan, with CSA on Monday releasing a statement on the matter:

"Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and Whatsapp groups.

"Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium. Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams.  
 
"In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code, spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution."

WATCH the incident in the video clip below:

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  imran tahir  |  cricket
Warner given break ahead of New Zealand T20

2018-02-12 12:18

