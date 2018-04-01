NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban

2018-04-01 08:03
Candice Warner David Warner ball tampering scandal
David Warner and Candice Warner (AP)
Related Links

Sydney - Disgraced Australia former vice-captain David Warner's wife Candice said on Sunday she blamed herself for his part in the ball-tampering scandal, adding that the taunts they faced in South Africa took a huge toll.

Opening batsman Warner was banned for one year from domestic and international cricket over the plot to change the condition of the ball on the third day of the third Test against South Africa eight days ago.

READ: The seismic fallout caused by scratching a ball

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife watched on.

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me - it's absolutely killing me," Candice Warner told Sydney's Sunday Telegraph.

The Test series was already fractious before the ball-tampering affair, with a row between David Warner and Quinton de Kock during the first Test which the Australian said was sparked when the South African insulted his wife.

Two senior Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials were also photographed with three spectators wearing All Black rugby player Sonny Bill Williams face masks during the second Test in reference to a reported intimate encounter Candice Warner had with him in 2007 before she met Warner.

Candice Warner said she was not making excuses for her husband's behaviour over the scandal but added that he was "protecting me as much as he could and protecting the girls (their children)".

"But Dave would come home from the game and see me in tears in the bedroom, and the girls just looking at their mum, it's been heartbreaking," she said.

"When we were in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, Dave would come home and, yes, I always put on a strong front and I turn out to the games.

"But seeing them wearing the masks, to have people staring and pointing and laughing at me, to have the signs, to have, you know, the songs made up about me, I would have to sit there and cop that."

Candice Warner also called for sympathy and patience from Australian fans, saying the batsman was struggling to cope with the fallout.

Warner evaded questions during the press conference about whether the ball-tampering plan was his idea, whether it was the first time, who else was aware of it and whether he had been made a scapegoat.

READ: Tearful Warner sorry for ball-tampering, may appeal ban

He has appeared isolated after being charged by Cricket Australia with developing the plot and telling Cameron Bancroft - who was suspended for nine months - to carry it out.

"I'm sure there were things he wanted to say but he just couldn't get it out. He is hurting. He is seriously, seriously struggling and he's not in a great headspace," she said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ball-tampering fiasco has ‘silver lining’ says ex-umpire Mitchley

2018-04-01 07:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Two Oceans organisers confirm death of female runner Broken Aussies falling apart at Wanderers Tearful Warner sorry for ball-tampering, may appeal ban India's cricket stars aghast at Smith punishment Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus!
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 