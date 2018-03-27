Warner to suffer same fate as Pietersen?

Cape Town - Controversial batsman David Warner’s days as an Australian cricketer may be over, a report indicates.

Reports earlier on Tuesday indicated that Warner was the central figure behind the ball tampering scandal that has engulfed the Australian cricket team on their tour of South Africa.



Warner was stripped of the vice-captaincy on day four of the third Test against the Proteas at Newlands last Saturday, after it became clear that the 31-year-old was heavily involved in the decision made by the Australian leadership to illegally manipulate the condition of the ball during the match.



While opening batsman Cameron Bancroft and skipper Steve Smith admitted guilt, an internal investigation from Cricket Australia (CA) has seemingly placed Warner in the middle of the crisis.



On Tuesday afternoon, ESPNcricinfo reported that Warner may suffer the same fate as Kevin Pietersen did with England in 2014.

The ECB told Pietersen in 2014 that he would not in future be considered for the England national team as an attempt was made to change the team’s culture following a 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.



A source told the cricket specialist website that "the truth is starting to come out" and that Warner “is the issue”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox Sports Australia reported that Warner had not been handling the backlash well.



The website reported that Warner had spent last Sunday night drinking champagne at the team hotel bar in Cape Town and that he had fallen out with his team-mates, some of whom reportedly asked for him to be removed from the hotel.



The article added that Warner removed himself from a team WhatsApp group, and quoted one source as saying that Warner had "gone rogue" since the ball-tampering story broke.

Warner has been at the centre of controversy in the series.



During the first Test in Durban, he clashed with South Afirca's Quinton de Kock in a now infamous stairway altercation while, in the third Test in Cape Town, he claimed to be the victim of heavy abuse from the Newlands crowd.



The Australian team departed from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Tuesday where they will hold a media briefing.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland will address the briefing at the team's hotel at 19:00.

