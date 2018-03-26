NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Warner set to be banned for Wanderers Test - reports

2018-03-26 18:05
David Warner (Getty)
Cape Town - Australia opener David Warner is expected to be banned from the fourth and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers, according to media reports.

That would mean Australia would be without both Warner and skipper Steve Smith after he confessed to a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked the cricketing world.

This past Saturday at Newlands, Warner's opening partner Cameron Bancroft was caught manipulating the ball with yellow sticky tape before trying to hide the evidence down the front of his trousers.

Smith and Warner relinquished their captain and vice-captaincy roles, respectively, on Day 4 of the third Test after the ball tampering scandal had broken.

Wicketkeeper batsman Tim Paine took over as skipper and will likely take over the reigns again at the Wanderers, which is set to start on Friday, March 30.

Smith was later suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for one Test and fined 100 percent of his match fee with Bancroft recieving a match fee fine of 75 percent.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Warner - who did not receive any sanction from the ICC over his part in the scheme - will not be allowed to play in the fourth Test with his vice-captaincy role also hanging in the balance.

Cricket Australia's integrity chief Iain Roy and team performance manager Pat Howard have landed in Cape Town and will conduct a investigation.

Any player or member of support staff who conspired to use sticky tape in an illegal effort to scuff the ball at Newlands are also likely to be sanctioned. CA has the power to mete out life-time bans from the sport.

The fate of Smith, Warner and Bancroft is expected to be made clear on Wednesday.

