Warner 'goes rogue' as trouble looms

Cape Town - Australian opener David Warner has reportedly lost the plot as the Newlands ball-tampering saga gains momentum.

After being stripped of the vice-captaincy on day four of the third Test against the Proteas at Newlands on Saturday, it is looking increasingly likely that the 31-year-old was heavily involved in the decision made by the Australian leadership to illegally manipulate the condition of the ball during that match.

It was opener Cameron Bancroft and skipper Steve Smith who faced the music and admitted to their involvement, but an internal investigation from Cricket Australia (CA) is expected to place Warner in the middle of the circus as well.

According to Fox Sports Australia, Warner has not been handling the backlash well.

The website reported that Warner had spent Sunday night drinking champagne at the team hotel bar in Cape Town and that he had fallen out with his team-mates, some of whom reportedly asked for him to be removed from the hotel.

The article adds that Warner removed himself from a team WhatsApp group, and quoted one source as saying that Warner had "gone rogue" since the ball-tampering story broke.

Warner has been at the centre of controversy in the series.

In Durban, he clashed with Quinton de Kock in a now infamous stairway altercation while, in Cape Town, he claimed to be the victim of heavy abuse from the Newlands crowd.

With Smith already suspended for the fourth Test in Johannesburg, Warner's absence will mean that the visitors go into their series decider missing their two best batsmen.