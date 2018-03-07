NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Warner escapes ban after De Kock drama

2018-03-07 11:58
David Warner (Getty)
Cape Town - Australian batsman David Warner has escaped a Test ban and has instead been fined 75 percent (R160 000) of his match fee and three demerit points following his bust-up with Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock at Kingsmead on Sunday.

It was reported on Monday on the final day of the first Test that personal insults were at the root of a row between De Kock and Warner.

CCTV footage showed Warner turning on De Kock as the players walked up a narrow staircase leading to the dressing rooms at the start of the tea interval at Kingsmead.

However, reports indicate that the Australians also got personal with De Kock. Afrikaans website Netwerk24 said De Kock was labelled as a "bush pig" by the Australians.

In the video released by Fox News in Australia, Warner can be seen and heard calling De Kock a "f***ing sook".

On Wednesday, Warner sat before match referee Jeff Crowe and Australian team management.

According to cricket.com.au, Warner accepted a sanction of three demerit points, meaning he's free to play in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

With three demerit points, Warner joins South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis as players in the series one demerit point away from a suspension.

The second Test between South Africa and Australia gets underway on Friday at St. George's Park at 10:00.

WATCH: Warner swears at De Kock before bust-up

2018-03-07 11:07

