NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Warne wants more heads to roll after SA tour shambles

2018-04-04 06:42
Shane Warne (Gallo)
Related Links

Sydney - Spin king Shane Warne has called for more heads to roll over Australia's embarrassing tour of South Africa, saying the game's top brass must also be held accountable. 

READ: Why Faf, Ottis deserve page in history

The drama-filled four-Test tour was won by the Proteas 3-1 with a crushing 492-run win in the final match in Johannesburg on Tuesday, handing them their first series victory at home against Australia since 1969/70. 

A ball-tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town claimed the scalps of former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who have all been suspended for up to a year, while coach Darren Lehmann quit in the aftermath. 

Warne said the bloodletting should not stop there. 

"Australia have a lot of questions to answer and I believe heads must roll on and off the field," he wrote on Instagram, having been a broadcast commentator for the last two Tests. 

"Australia need new people who are passionate about the game in charge, but understand the game. 

"Australia can be a force again, but need the right people involved. There is a huge opportunity now for players and people to be leaders. All positions are in jeopardy and need to be looked at, heads must roll." 

Warne put the heat on Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland and team manager of performance Pat Howard while analysing the series defeat, Fox Sports reported. 

"Every single position on the field, off the field, starting from James Sutherland at the top, Pat Howard who is in charge of cricket excellence, all these people," Warne was quoted as saying. 

"The coaches. Batting coaches - when are we going to produce a good batsman? 

"All these people need to be (held accountable), saying 'right - are they good enough for that position? Who else have we got to take their position?'" 

The Australian Cricketers' Association on Tuesday said the culture of Australian cricket must be addressed by an independent inquiry examining the game from top to bottom, reporting to both the players' union and Cricket Australia. 

"Organisational culture comes from its leadership and it comes from the top. It cannot be grafted onto the bottom," president Greg Dyer said, as pressure grows for the role of cricket's top executives to also come under the spotlight. 

"Let us identify all the causes of the tipping point that occurred in Cape Town."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fixtures confirmed for Proteas' tour to Sri Lanka

2018-04-04 06:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Day of goodbyes at the Wanderers Morne Morkel: The 'nice guy' who finished first SA conference: The mess gets messier
Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 Blitzboks keen to discard novice tag All eyes on Tiger at Masters practice Top 10 articles you may have missed over the Easter weekend

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 