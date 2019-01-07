NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Wanderers wickets to see Steyn rocket up Test charts

2019-01-07 10:13
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Thanks to his 10 wickets in the opening two Tests against Pakistan, Dale Steyn has moved into a tie with New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee on the all-time leading Test wicket-taker charts.

READ: Faf du Plessis insists: We don't ask for ridiculous pitches

Hadlee, who retired back in 1990, took 86 Tests to snare his 431 wickets, while Steyn took a fraction longer (90 Tests).

The pair share 10th place in the overall standings.

Steyn, injury-free at long last and bowling as quick as ever in his career, has every chance of moving as high as seventh following the third and final Test against Pakistan, starting at the Wanderers on Friday.

Immediately ahead of Steyn in the standings are England paceman Stuart Broad and retired Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (both on 433 wickets).

A further wicket ahead (434) is retired Indian wizard Kapil Dev.

Steyn, currently 35-years-old, will however have his work cut out should he wish to overtake retired sixth-placed West Indian speedster Courtney Walsh who took 519 wickets in his 132 Tests.

From a South African point of view, Vernon Philander, back in action after a layoff, has taken the seventh-most Test wickets (207), with Kagiso Rabada (163 wickets and ninth overall) closing fast on former legendary offbreak bowler Hugh Tayfield's 170 wicket mark.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas call for 'flexibility' after Faf's Wanderers ban Faf banned for Wanderers Test after Proteas' go-slow - again Proteas win at Newlands, claim series win over Pakistan Faf insists: We don't ask for ridiculous pitches India make history after soggy Sydney Test washed out
City snap Liverpool winning streak to reignite title race Steyn backs 'hot' Proteas quicks over spin at Newlands IPL 2019 could yet be heading to SA shores WATCH: Solskjaer reacts to United fans chanting his name KZN schools accused of poaching rugby players

Fixtures
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 