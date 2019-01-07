Wanderers wickets to see Steyn rocket up Test charts

Cape Town - Thanks to his 10 wickets in the opening two Tests against Pakistan, Dale Steyn has moved into a tie with New Zealand legend Sir Richard Hadlee on the all-time leading Test wicket-taker charts.

READ: Faf du Plessis insists: We don't ask for ridiculous pitches

Hadlee, who retired back in 1990, took 86 Tests to snare his 431 wickets, while Steyn took a fraction longer (90 Tests).

The pair share 10th place in the overall standings.

Steyn, injury-free at long last and bowling as quick as ever in his career, has every chance of moving as high as seventh following the third and final Test against Pakistan, starting at the Wanderers on Friday.

Immediately ahead of Steyn in the standings are England paceman Stuart Broad and retired Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (both on 433 wickets).

A further wicket ahead (434) is retired Indian wizard Kapil Dev.

Steyn, currently 35-years-old, will however have his work cut out should he wish to overtake retired sixth-placed West Indian speedster Courtney Walsh who took 519 wickets in his 132 Tests.

From a South African point of view, Vernon Philander, back in action after a layoff, has taken the seventh-most Test wickets (207), with Kagiso Rabada (163 wickets and ninth overall) closing fast on former legendary offbreak bowler Hugh Tayfield's 170 wicket mark.