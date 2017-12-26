Virus rules Faf out, AB to skipper Proteas v Zimbabwe

Cape Town - Proteas
captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the day/night Test against Zimbabwe starting at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
Du Plessis developed
a viral infection this week which delayed his return to full fitness following
lower back and shoulder injuries.
AB de
Villiers has been appointed as the stand-in captain for the one-off match.
Proteas
team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained Du Plessis’s withdrawal: “Faf has
been making steady progress from the respective back and shoulder injuries and
until last week was on track to make a comeback in this match. He developed a
respiratory tract infection which delayed his recovery this week, and
subsequently made it difficult for him to make a full recovery in time for the
match. He will continue to receive treatment and rehab from our
physiotherapist, Craig Govender, and we are hopeful he will recover in time to
lead the team for the first Test match against India starting in Cape Town on
January 5.”
Commenting on
the captaincy appointment, National Selection Panel Convenor, Linda Zondi said:
“It is unfortunate that Faf is missing out due to injury but we would rather
take the precaution ahead of a busy summer of cricket at home. AB has captained
South Africa in both the limited-overs and Test formats and his experience and
expertise will be invaluable for this first Test match of the season. This is a
one-off appointment and we thank AB for accepting the decision at such short
notice.”