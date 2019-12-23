Vernon Philander to retire after England Test series

Cape Town - Proteas all-rounder Vernon
Philander has called time on his international career with the
announcement of his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the
end of the Test series against England in January 2020.
In an international career that
has spanned more than 12 years, Philander has played 97 matches across all
three formats, taking a combined 261 wickets with 1 784 runs scored.
The 34-year-old from Cape Town
burst onto the scene with an unforgettable debut Test match against Australia
in November 2011. It saw him take an outstanding combined 8/78, including a
famous spell of 5/15 that had the visitors bowled out for 47 in their second
innings of the Test at Newlands as South Africa cantered to victory by eight
wickets. He also took a record-breaking 51 wickets in his first seven Test
matches which earned him the 2012 South African Cricketer of the Year accolade
at that year’s Cricket South Africa annual awards gala along with Test
Cricketer and Fans Cricketer of the Year trophies.
Over and above those enviable
achievements, Philander picked up 100 Test wickets in 20 matches and pulled off
an remarkable batting innings of 105 minutes and 98 balls for an unbeaten 27
runs in Sri Lanka in 2014 to save the Test match, helping South Africa regain
their number one Test ranking.
Philander made the following
statement:
I would like to hereby announce
that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the
Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude
what has been an amazing journey.
I want to give thanks to my
Heavenly Father for blessing me with the opportunity to represent my country
for the last 12 years. It has been a honour and privilege to have played
alongside the very best in the game as well as being part of the best test team
for a number of years.
Thank you must also go to CSA,
the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the
very special fans from all over the world for your love and support.
I would like to say a special
thanks to my wife, family and friends for your loyalty and support on this
journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan
since day one – Mom, thank you so much.
I would like to express my
gratitude to all the sponsors of the game of cricket in South Africa as well as
my own amazing sponsors who have become like family over the years.
My entire focus and energy at
this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward
to. Looking forward to seeing you all there.
Love,
Vernon Philander
Cricket South Africa Director of
Cricket, Graeme Smith, commented on the effect that Philander has had on the
Proteas set-up and South African cricket as a whole.
“Vernon has been an outstanding
performer in the time that he has represented his country, especially in the
Test format. He has made a huge impact for the Proteas and has been at the
frontline with the ball for most of his time in the set-up. He has given his
best in every appearance and I think that how he has turned himself into an
all-rounder has been particularly pleasing to watch.
“One of the many things that have
stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that
he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the
man. He has really done himself and his family proud and I hope he can finish
his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has
become synonymous with him.
“I wish him all the best for his
future endeavours and I’m certain that he will continue to make an impact on
the game we all love in one way or another with future generations,” he
concluded.
CSA Acting CEO Jacques Faul echoed Smith’s remarks saying; “Vernon has made a huge
contribution to the success of the Standard Bank Proteas over the past years,
particularly in Test cricket. Nobody will ever forget his memorable debut
against Australia in 2011 in red-ball cricket or his remarkable opening spell
against New Zealand, also at his beloved Newlands, when he took what was is the
fastest five-wicket haul in the history of Test cricket as far as it can be
ascertained.
“The finest
tribute one can pay is that he briefly overtook our acknowledged champion, Dale
Steyn, as the No 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket.
“He also made
big contributions with the bat, notably to save a Test match in Sri Lanka,
while his all-round contribution with bat and ball went a long way to win the
memorable Lord’s Test match in 2012 and earn the Proteas the No 1 ranking in
Test cricket.
“On behalf of
the CSA family I thank him for his valued contribution to South African cricket
over an extended period of time and wish him everything of the best for his
future endeavours,” concluded Faul.