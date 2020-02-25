NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Van Zyl returns to work as CSA lifts suspension

2020-02-25 12:21
Corrie van Zyl (Getty)
Cape Town - Corrie van Zyl will return to work at Cricket South Africa (CSA) with his suspension from the organisation being lifted on Tuesday. 

The former acting director of cricket and head of pathways and development was suspended by former CSA CEO Thabang Moroe alongside two other officials - Clive Eksteen and Naasei Appiah - in October last year. 

The conflicts at the time centred around Van Zyl's alleged involvement in the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) and an agreement between CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA). 

SACA had issued a dispute with CSA, claiming the organisation owed the South African Professional Cricketers Trust R2.5 million dating back to a commercial agreement around player rights that was signed in November 2018. 

The three suspensions, CSA said, were a direct result of that dispute. 

Moroe himself was then suspended in September. 

According to a CSA statement released on Tuesday, the internal investigation is now over and a resolution with Van Zyl had been found. 

"The matter between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Mr Corrie van Zyl has now been concluded and Mr Van Zyl will be returning to work at CSA, effective immediately," the statement read. 

"While the details of the case remain confidential between the employee and employer, both parties are pleased that the case has now been concluded. By mutual agreement, CSA will in due course announce Mr Van Zyl’s role in the organisation as part of the current re-alignment processes. 

"As part of the renewal efforts currently taking place in the organisation, CSA looks forward to the resolution of all such outstanding matters."

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
