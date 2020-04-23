Van Niekerk to respect CSA's decision over new coach

The Proteas women exceeded expectations at this year's T20 World Cup after a heartbreaking semi-final loss to hosts, Australia.

It was one of their best performances under coach Hilton Moreeng, a former Free State wicketkeeper, who has been with the Proteas women since 2012.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith confirmed last week, however, that they would soon be advertising the position of head coach for the women's side.

In his tenure, Moreeng has taken the Proteas to two semi-finals - the first being at the 2017 World Cup in England - and has seen them qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

Speaking to reporters in a video press conference on Thursday, Proteas women skipper Dane van Niekerk acknowledged that it's out of her hands if Moreeng stays or goes.

"That's more CSA's job to make that decision ... it's easy for me to sit here and say what I think," said Van Niekerk.

"At the end of the day, it's more of what CSA feels is the direction they want to go for the team and we will respect it, either-or."

When asked if CSA should appoint a woman rather than a man to coach the women's side, Van Niekerk stated that it wouldn't make a difference.

"All the principles stay the same. I think it's just working with different personalities, obviously there are the different hormones especially with females," she said.

"Cricket is cricket, I think that's the stigma we need to change... we train just as hard and work just as hard."

Van Niekerk also revealed that she has a good relationship with Smith.

"Graeme and I had our chats in Australia and when we got home. He just tried to get a feel of where we are at, where we want to go," said Van Niekerk.

"He is a legend in the game and the vision he has for Cricket South Africa and what he wants to achieve with the teams is quite exciting."