Van Niekerk leads Proteas to T20 win at Newlands

Cape Town - Skipper Dane van Niekerk led the Proteas women to victory in the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket win at Newlands on Friday.

Van Niekerk impressed with her all-round performance on the field, as she scored a brilliant unbeaten 71 off 55 balls (14 fours) and took three for 12.

Requiring only 91 runs, the Proteas women had no trouble at all getting over the finishing line as the Proteas skipper hit a boundary to take her side to victory in Cape Town.

Nilakshi de Silva was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as she ended on figures of 1 for 14.

After being asked to field first, the Proteas women were too strong for Sri Lanka, as the tourists struggled against a fearsome South African attack.

Opener Hasini Perera was the highest scoring batter for Sri Lanka, as she scored 27 off 41 balls. Middle-order batter Imalka Mendis remained unbeaten on 25 as the tourists could only manage 90 in their allocated overs.

Along Van Niekerk's brilliant performance with the ball, Masabata Klaas contributed with figures of 2 for 22.

The second T20 will get underway at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Scores in brief:

Sri Lanka 90 for 8 in 20 overs (Perera 27, Van Niekerk 3/12)

South Africa 94 for 3 in 14.2 overs (Van Niekerk 71*, De Silva 1/14)

South Africa won by 7 wickets

Toss: Sri Lanka

Fixtures v Sri Lanka:

Sunday, February 3, 2nd T20 - Wanderers

Wednesday, February 6, 3rd T20 - Centurion

Monday, February 11, 1st ODI - Senwes Park

Thursday, February 14, 2nd ODI - Senwes Park

Sunday, February 17, 3rd ODI - Senwes Park