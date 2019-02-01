NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Van Niekerk leads Proteas to T20 win at Newlands

2019-02-01 15:40
Dane van Niekerk
Dane van Niekerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Skipper Dane van Niekerk led the Proteas women to victory in the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka with a seven-wicket win at Newlands on Friday.

Van Niekerk impressed with her all-round performance on the field, as she scored a brilliant unbeaten 71 off 55 balls (14 fours) and took three for 12.

Requiring only 91 runs, the Proteas women had no trouble at all getting over the finishing line as the Proteas skipper hit a boundary to take her side to victory in Cape Town.

Nilakshi de Silva was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as she ended on figures of 1 for 14.

After being asked to field first, the Proteas women were too strong for Sri Lanka, as the tourists struggled against a fearsome South African attack.

Opener Hasini Perera was the highest scoring batter for Sri Lanka, as she scored 27 off 41 balls. Middle-order batter Imalka Mendis remained unbeaten on 25 as the tourists could only manage 90 in their allocated overs.

Along Van Niekerk's brilliant performance with the ball, Masabata Klaas contributed with figures of 2 for 22.

The second T20 will get underway at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Scores in brief: 

Sri Lanka 90 for 8 in 20 overs (Perera 27, Van Niekerk 3/12)

South Africa 94 for 3 in 14.2 overs (Van Niekerk 71*, De Silva 1/14)

South Africa won by 7 wickets

Toss: Sri Lanka

Fixtures v Sri Lanka:

Sunday, February 3, 2nd T20 - Wanderers

Wednesday, February 6, 3rd T20 - Centurion

Monday, February 11, 1st ODI - Senwes Park

Thursday, February 14, 2nd ODI - Senwes Park

Sunday, February 17, 3rd ODI - Senwes Park

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Whiteley leads Bok-laden Lions on Superhero day Windies on top as England collapse - again Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper BULLS Super Rugby focus: Their strengths Lewies relishes new lease on life at Lions
Allan Donald chats to Sport24 Kaplan highlights 3 areas where refs can improve Gary Gold names former UCT star as USA skipper Murray shares picture of GIANT get-well-soon teddy bear 2 in, 1 out for Kaizer Chiefs on transfer deadline day

Fixtures
Friday, 01 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 18:00
Sunday, 03 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 14:30
Wednesday, 06 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 